From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Delta State entertainment industry has concluded plans to honour late footballer, Stephen Keshi, with a posthumous award.

Senior Special Adviser to the Delta State Government on entertainment, Mr Frank Otoide, said other talents in the entertainment industry will also be honoured with different categories of awards billed to take place in Asaba.

The Special Adviser, popularly known as Frank De Don said in a statement to Daily Sun that the event is a brainchild of his office.

Mr Otoide said Delta State is regarded as one of the major pride producers of talents in Nigeria with new frontiers in the entertainment and sports industry who have been representing the state at the international level.

The statement said: ‘The award category is divided into two, Icons Award and Post Humous Award. The posthumous Award will celebrate the times of Icons who contributed to the development of the industry while they were with us, reaching the highest level of their career, the likes of Stephen Keshi, Justice Esiri, Enebeli Elebuwa, Chiko Ejiro, will be celebrated.

‘While Icons who continue to promote the good name of the state in the Acts and continue as worthy ambassadors of the state, the likes of RMD, IGODYE, Zeb Ejiro, Emma Gray and a host of others.

‘The event has so far enjoyed acceptance from well-meaning Deltans and Private Organisations who also will be appreciated and also encourage more organisations to support the entertainment industry in the state.’

The Special Adviser said it is the expectation of the organisers and the state at large, that this recognition will encourage these icons to do more in their personal endeavours, while using their name and goodwill to attract investors and promoters of talents to the state, thereby opening doors for the abundance of untapped human capital deposit in the state.

He said while Okowa administration has done beyond expectations both in infrastructure and human capital development, individual bodies and organisations with local and international goodwill should complement governments efforts in bringing the desired dream of a stronger Delta State.

