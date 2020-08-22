There are those who hold the opinion that age has a lot to do with the success of a busi-ness. However, there is also no denying the successes of some young businessmen, one of which is Stephen Omamuli, CEO, Class Hospitality Limited, a wholly hospitality management company which has almost 20years of unparalleled hotel management solution experience. Known for his many successes, Omamuli is one young entrepreneur who has the world at his feet.

As one of the most sought-after hospitality experts in Nigeria, the amiable dude is, no doubt, keeping to the vision of his Class Hospitality brand with the way it is expanding, coupled with its managerial efficiency and partnership in uplifting hotel businesses in Lagos State and beyond. At the height of the pandemic and lockdown with many businesses including big brands in the tourism and hospitality industry still struggling to make up their losses, and worried about what the future holds, Omamuli’s Class Hospitality chain are doing a roaring trade.

The young handsome UK-trained corporate lawyer continues to break new grounds. In its one decade of operation, Class Suites has re-branded and expanded into a chain with seven different hotels located across Lagos including the premium brand, Class Suites Signature, opened two years ago in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos. And just as the company celebrated its 10th year anniversary, Omamuli expanded the chain with the opening of a state-of-the-art multimillion naira gym located within the premises of his premium brand, Class Suites Signature in Opebi, Lagos.

The Signature Gym —opened to both guests of the hotel and visitors alike— was unveiled during an exclusive anniversary bash held at the poolside of the hotel last Saturday August 15. The anniversary, celebrated with strict adherence to the standard Covid-19 protocols, had in attendance some prominent personalities including Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, the President-General of Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club and Mr. Demola Fashola, who represented the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN.