From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba has said that viral picture depicting Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stepping on the poster of former Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso was unintentional and totally unpremeditated.

The incident which has gone viral on social media occurred on Saturday at a n All Progressives Congress rally held at Sabon Garri Stadium to mark Democracy Day

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner said that no matter the political misunderstanding between both politicians, it is not the character of Governor Ganduje to engage in any disrespectful act or any act of belittling any political leader.

He said while the issue has been twisted by some injudicious elements who are busy parodying the scenario for their egoistic interest, it would become a big wound to the conscience if facts are misrepresented.

Giving an account of what actually happened, Garba stated “during the events, two former gubernatorial candidates and many members of the Kwankwasiyya defected to the APC.

When Governor Ganduje was called to the podium, the former Kwankwasiyya members lined up on the way to applaud and pay their allegiance to the governor.

Some of the members who abandoned the Kwankwasiyya movement at the event, parenthetically, were down playing pictures of the former governor, one of which, dropped on the red carpet as Governor Ganduje walked his way to the podium, and unknowingly stepped on it

The commissioner emphasised that Ganduje is known by many as peace loving, tolerating and habour no grudges to influence such act.