Sterling Bank Plc has appointed two new executive and one non- executive directors, Messrs Tunde Adeola, Raheem Owodeyi and Subbaramaiah Rajapur, to strengthen its board.

Prior to their appointments, Mr. Adeola was Divisional Head, Commercial Banking while Mr. Owodeyi was the bank’s Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Rajapur was however appointed as a non-executive director to the Board.

A seasoned professional with over 29 years’ experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Tunde Adeola started his career with Liberty Merchant Bank Limited, before joining Kakawa Discount House as a pioneer staff. He later moved to Trust Bank where he distinguished himself and rose to through the rank to the grade of Deputy General Manager.

Following the consolidation exercise and the emergence of Sterling Bank in 2006, he was appointed Head, Telecoms and Corporate Banking Group; and was later assigned to head the business of 33 branches in Lagos as the Regional Business Executive. He was promoted to General Manager grade in May 2013 and was appointed Business Executive, Commercial & Institutional Banking, Ikeja & Beyond in March 2015.

He holds a B.A. English (1988) from the Lagos State University and a LL.B Law (1999) from the University of Lagos. He is an Honorary Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and has attended several Executive Programmes from top management universities such as the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Remarkably, Mr. Raheem Owodeyi, the bank’s Chief Operating Officer, until his appointment as Executive Director, is a skilled expert with over 28 years’ experience in the Financial Services Industry.

Previously, he had served as the Chief Compliance Officer of the bank. Prior to joining Sterling Bank, Mr. Owodeyi was a General Manager and Chief Inspector at Aso Savings and Loans Plc and had previously served as a Deputy General Manager and Head of Compliance & Internal Controls (International) with Access Bank Plc.