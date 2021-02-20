Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, has called for a review of Nigeria’s educational system in order to make it relevant to the current and future human capital requirements in the country.

Suleiman made the call while speaking as a panelist in a session on “Roadmap to Shared Prosperity – Ensuring Inclusive Human Capital Development” at the just concluded 8th Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti 2021. The summit’s theme was ‘For Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade.’

He posited that Nigeria’s current educational system would continue to fail in its role of delivering the human resources needed by industry now and in the future unless the Federal Government redefines its commitment to the system.

According to him, the educational system that is operational in the country today appears to be only suitable for academia and not for inclusive human resources development in other sectors of the economy.

He said the number of qualified people is insufficient because it takes too much time to turn people into a teacher. “We need to rethink who a teacher is and where teaching goes on,” he added.