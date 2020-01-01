Sterling Bank, has announced the emergence of Omotola Osikoya, as the 2019 Champion of Jollof Master national culinary competition.

It also announced Benjamin Oni and Hauwa Onifade, as the first and second runner up of the competition which was the seventh edition of #EatDrinkFestival held December 28 and 29 at the Sterling Arena in Marina.

Osikoya, who won the coveted N1,000,000 prize and also earned the national Jollof Master bragging rights, delivered across three major evaluation criteria – execution, appearance and taste – during the final cookout. Oni and Onifade won N200,000 and N100,000 cash prizes respectively.

Announcing the winners, Group Head, Agriculture Finance and Export of the bank, Mrs. Bukola Awosanya, said, “we are excited to institutionalise and curate the popular but largely informal Jollof conversations into a national culinary competition. Jollof rice unites Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, age and religion, online and offline. Beyond the usual social media banter, we provided a platform for talented Nigerians to create and serve amazing Jollof meals to thousands at the #EatDrinkFestival as part of our commitment to food security and the agriculture sector.

The Jollof Master competition was a major highlight of the #EatDrinkFestival last December. The last edition of the popular food and drink festival which is in its seventh year attracted about 5,000 guests, excluding children, and about 80 vendors from the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) segment.

Awosanya said guests at the festival were spoiled for choice on what to eat and drink from a broad selection of the city’s best food vendors in the SME category. The festival also featured masterclasses, games and performances by notable artists.

Guests had the opportunity to experience delicious foods and drinks from local culinary talents such as: Fregz a Porter, Sooyah Bistro, Korede Spaghetti, Dooney’s Kitchen, Bubbletii, Segi’s Zobo, A.J’s Gourmet, Corporate Jollof, Hans & Rene, Heels in the Kitchen, Igbadun Brewing Co, Limehouse, Quacktails, Hol Brew, Jaka’s Grill, Kewa’s Kitchen.