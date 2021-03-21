Sterling Bank Plc has introduced SocialPay, a secure and convenient solution that allows buyers and sellers to make and receive payment on social media with just a link.
The newly introduced solution provides secure online payment solutions to physical storeowners and retailers selling on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter.
Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Shina Atilola, said SocialPay was introduced to make payment easy for Nigerians engaging in digital commerce.
“Our customers, both retailers and buyers, are now selling and making purchases through social networks. Following this cue, we introduced Social- Pay to make it convenient to make and receive a pay- ment within that same eco- system,”Atilola disclosed.
According to Atilola, SocialPay is a secure payment solution for businesses selling online through websites, social media pages/ handles, or WhatsApp for Business.
