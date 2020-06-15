Sterling Bank Plc has donated 5,000 customised reflective uniforms to Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in a bid to make highways managers in Lagos State safe as they work from dawn to dusk to keep the environment safe.

Mrs. Mojibola Oladunni, Regional Business Executive, Institutional Banking (Lagos region) made the donation to LAWMA’s acting Managing Director /CEO, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the presentation, Mrs. Oladunni said the bank would continually engage in initiatives that would protect the environment especially those that are connected to the protection of lives through its partnership with LAWMA. She said the donation of the items to LAWMA “is one of the ways the bank contributes to the wellbeing of skilled and unskilled workers in the communities in which it does business across the country.” Responding, Odunmboni said “Sterling Bank has been supporting us over the years and today, they have donated another 5, 000 uniforms to us again for the kitting of our sweepers.”