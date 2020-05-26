Sterling Bank Plc has launched a new, unique but simple banking application that can be used for all banking and payment transactions by its customers.

Its Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Mr. Olayinka Oni, explained that the new app is an affirmation of the bank’s position as the most innovative bank in the country, adding that the app is also in line with the bank’s forward looking, customer-centric and excellence-oriented brand personality. Oni added that the application has almost everything customers might want to get, about 10 different applications, noting that with OneBank, everything the customer wants and needs is placed on his or her palm.

He stated that the application is an omnichannel solution that the bank had designed to serve its teeming customers better. According to him, the app offers easy banking and a wide range of convenient financial services. Some of the unique features of the OneBank App include self registration/onboarding, instant account opening, domestic and foreign transfers, credit card requests, virtual card application and use and cash pick up – withdraw money from ATM in branch without card. Others are airtime and immediate data top-up, bills payment for water, power, Pay TV, and membership subscription of professional associations, among others. The new app is the single access point for all Sterling’s digital solutions.

The bank’s digital chief noted that the OneBank app “allows customers to open savings and current accounts as well as apply for loans and open and maintain an investment asset.” He said OneBank was designed to promote a new lifestyle never seen before in the Nigerian banking space.

The CDO added that the new app is an innovative approach to the business of finance that distinguishes between old ways of banking and convenience and seamless banking which Sterling Bank represents as an ever-evolving financial service provider.

Meanwhile, its investors have commended its 2019 financial performance, having grown the shareholders’ fund by 22 per cent. At the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank held virtually, Mr. Boniface Okezie, President, Progressive Shareholders Association , noted that “Our bank’s Annual General Meeting is always a day of celebration; a day to give kudos to the board, management and entire workforce for their hard work.”