The Executive Director, Corporate and Investment, Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Yemi Odubiyi, has implored business concerns to embrace its PayOn platform to facilitate payments locally and globally.

This, he said, would promote growth of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria, which according to him, contributed about 48 percent to the nation’s GDP in 2019 and also accounting over 96 percent of businesses as reported by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics and the Small and Medium Development Agency (SMEDAN).

He said: “PayOn, Sterling Bank’s payment gateway service makes it possible for Nigerian businesses to accept payments from their local and international customers with ease,” adding, “Nigerian businesses are positioned for growth and are able to reach a large coverage of customers who can make payments using their debit or credit cards and other electronic channels – including the pay-with-USSD, and pay-with-bank features designed to make payments easy and seamless.”