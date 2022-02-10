Sterling Bank Plc and Bendel Insurance of Benin have made history with the largest shirt sponsorship deal in Nigerian club football history with the unveiling of its N50 million sponsorship deal of the club’s home and away jerseys for the 2021/2022 Nigerian Premier Football League season.

The sponsorship deal: the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian club football, saw players of Bendel Insurance showcasing their new kits with the bank’s full logo embossed on the jersey at a colourful event held at the Edo State Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Sterling Bank PLC, Asue Ighodalo, explained that the bank shares the philosophy of development championed by the Edo State government and sees the state as a development partner, with the deal representing more than a sponsorship deal, but an investment opportunity for the bank.

“We see ourselves as true partners with Edo State, because we understand the development philosophy of the state and that is why we are committed to the state.”

Also speaking, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki thanked Sterling Bank for investing in the club. He said the state government knows, since inception, that sports are about the youths and the youths are about sports, adding that the state government is creating an enabling environment for the growth of sports in the state.