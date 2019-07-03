Sterling Bank Plc, has opened a new branch at the popular Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Computer Village is a marketplace that offers trusted, speedy and happy shopping experience to technology consumers as well as a servicing hub for both retailers and wholesalers of technology products in Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Grama Narasimhan, Executive Director, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, enjoined operators in the market to move their financial transactions to the bank, stressing that the bank is capable of meeting their financial needs.

He also informed operators in the market that the bank has a stable and reliable information technology platform that is capable of meeting their financial needs in the market.

The executive director enjoined them to demand for prompt services as well as give feedback regularly or negaon their experience to enable the bank to serve them better.

Also speaking, the Regional Business Executive for Ikeja region, Mrs. Eniola Obe, remarked that as a business executive for the region for about nine years running, “One of my dreams has always been to open a branch at the Computer Village and I am happy today that this particular dream has come to pass.”

She thanked the management of the bank and her colleagues for their effort in helping to turn her dream into reality.

Obe assured operators in the market of the readiness of the bank to support them to grow, adding that it will design products that would meet their needs at all times.

Also speaking, Mr. Adewusi Oluwakemi, a member of the cluster marketing unit of the bank, said the unit was ready to work with operators in the market as partners to achieve their business aspiration.

In his contribution, the President of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN), Mr. Ahmed Ojikutu, thanked Sterling Bank for opening the branch and for helping to clean the market environment, noting that modern business has changed from pure capitalism to social capitalism by putting a human face to the things they do instead of only pursuing profit.

He advised officials of the bank to make the customers’ journey short and encouraging by offering quality services to them.

Other operators in the market who spoke at the ceremony include Messrs Chuks Ekekwe, Plaza Heads Chairman, and Ike Nwosu.