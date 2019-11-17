Sequel to the successful hosting of Icreate Africa Skills Festival in Kaduna and Enugu regions, Sterling Bank Plc and other sponsors of the project have concluded arrangements to host the grand finale of the second edition in Lagos next month.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday to announce details of the event, Chief Client Engagement Officer of Sterling Bank, Mr. Moronfolu Fasinro, said the bank is partnering with Icreate Africa because of its commitment to solving the unemployment challenge on the African continent.

He said the way to resolve the unemployment challenge going forward is through skills acquisition by youths rather than focusing on white-collar jobs, adding that “We know that youth employment is a key part of creating a society that is harmonious and productive.”

Also speaking, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Icreate Africa Skills Festival, Mr. Bright Jaja, explained that it was clear to him at the beginning of the journey that the idea of the festival was different, unique and would probably not make sense to a lot of people. “But we were consistent because we understood the concept and background, having done a thorough research on the employment situation in Nigeria and we realised that the only solution to the challenge was to re-brand jobs away from the existing perception and notion that if one is not a medical doctor, lawyer or an engineer, he has failed,” he said.

The Icreate Skills Competition is a platform that promotes skills excellence, showcases skills standards and careers, demonstrates benchmarks of excellence in teaching and learning and creates interest in public sector agencies and private organisations to invest in skills development.

Malissa Onojo one of the champions of Icreate said the competition has exposed and helped her to be very confident and proud of her trade as a fashion designer. The 10 winners of the first edition represented Nigeria in Russia in 2019.