By Omodele Adigun

Sterling Bank Plc has chosen to celebrate this year’s Valentine season by gifting 50,000 young customers with an audacious bouquet of stocks in 14 of the top performing equities currently listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

With the Valentine-4-A-Lifetime campaign, Sterling is giving the gift of continuing returns with a portfolio of stocks from the best performing companies on the Nigerian bourse. This unique gift, comprising carefully selected shares from leading companies in the telecommunications, manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, consumer-packaged-goods, and financial services sectors, has been curated based on the equities’ proven records of outperforming the market and delivering value to shareholders, regardless of economic conditions. Some equities in the bouquet include Sterling Bank, Dangote, MTN Nigeria, AXA Mansard, Fidson Pharmaceuticals, Unilever, Cadbury, UAC Nigeria, RT Briscoe and Julius Berger.

Speaking on the first-of-its-kind Valentine’s gift in Corporate Nigeria’s history, Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling, Ibidapo Martins, said that recent thoughts on the true meaning of love were the inspiration for this unique gift.

According to Martins, “Real love is more than just an expensive dinner, flowers and perfumes. When the dinner is eaten, the flowers withered, the music stopped and the lights are out, what will be left of Valentine’s Day?” He concluded by saying that, “This is why the leadership at Sterling has chosen to give something much like true love, that grows every day, appreciating in value for the receiver with each passing day. This gift lays a foundation for a life of value; by starting the young customer on a path for continuous earnings tomorrow and beyond with an investment in today’s best stock options.”