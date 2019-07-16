To keep serving and retired officers of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air force, Police Force and nine other military and paramilitary establishments out of financial trouble, Sterling Bank hosted a financial and retirement planning seminar at the National Defense College in Abuja on Wednesday, 10th July 2019.

The well-attended seminar was powered by One Force; the bank’s value proposition for enhancing the welfare and dignity of members of the armed forces and paramilitary. It guarantees priority service, low interest rates and fee-free banking services for serving and ex-service men and women.

Addressing attendees drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Fire Service and eight other establishments, Emmanuel Emefienim, Executive Director, Institutional Banking, Sterling Bank, said his bank has a long and rich heritage of creating social good and solving problems through innovative products and services.

“At Sterling, our approach is to find those who hold the key to solving specific problems and to provide solutions that can solve these problems to them. We are leading efforts to solve national problems in the health, education, agriculture, energy and transport sectors, among others. And we are here today partnering the armed forces and paramilitary to offer solutions that will create a future of shared prosperity for all its members across Nigeria.

“Men and women of armed forces and paramilitary risk their lives every day to protect our homes, offices and country. In appreciation of the liberties guaranteed by serving and retired members of the armed forces and paramilitary which are often taken for granted, Sterling Bank will launch One Force in a few weeks to serve them differently,” Emmanuel disclosed.

Seminar facilitator and President of Gemstone Nation Builders Foundation, Fela Durotoye thanked the bank for its commitment to enhancing the welfare and dignity of serving members of the armed forces and paramilitary. He described the initiative as an investment in the continued security of lives and property across Nigeria. “I want to thank Sterling Bank for putting its heart to this, and it is indeed an amazing initiative because having a financial and retirement plan matters.”

Fela added that the initiative and solutions designed by the bank for the armed forces and paramilitary will kindle more feeling of love and devotion to other citizens and the Motherland.