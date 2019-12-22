Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has won the Banking in the Community Award at the Bank of the Year 2019 Awards by The Banker in London, United Kingdom. The bank was recognised at the awards recently for its landmark Sterling Agent Banking Edu-Finance Scheme, which seeks to ease the burden of upfront payments of school fees on parents and provide funding for schools to run their businesses.

The Bank of the Year Awards is an annual awards event organised by The Banker to recognise the top financial institutions in the world. The Banker is a British English-language monthly international financial affairs publication owned by The Financial Times Limited.

Commenting on the award, Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, Mr. Shina Atilola, said, “We are proud of this particular award because even in industrialised countries or developing economies, there is still the challenge of including their poorest members in the financial system.”

He noted that The Banker Awards has validated Sterling Bank’s status as the number one in the financial inclusion segment. According to him, the bank got the recognition by performing social functions that include reducing poverty, boosting prosperity and also ensuring a responsible and sustainable path to national growth.