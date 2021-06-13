As part of the activities to mark the 2021 World Environment Day in Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation has mobilised 125 volunteers to clean and restore Eleko Beach to its pristine natural state.

The cleanup exercise drew volunteers from Rite Foods, Sterling Bank, Nigerian Donors, Proshare, Bonnie Bio Biodegradable, and African Cleanup Initiative.

According to a release made available to Sunday Sun, the exercise which is expected to last for 52 weeks, will rid the Eleko coastline of dirt and toxins, bringing alive the theme of this year’s World Environment Day – Ecosystem Restoration.

Speaking on the event, the CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Peju Ibekwe, said: “the Foundation believes that it is nearly impossible to live a healthy life, conduct business and create wealth amid waste or a toxic environment. And indeed, without clean air, water, land and energy, our collective humanity is endangered.

“Therefore, to safeguard humanity, it becomes necessary for all – the private sector, civil society groups, government, and individuals – to heed the clarion call to keep our environment orderly and functional through sustainable living actions and regular cleaning.

“We have been blessed with corporate partners, civil society supporters and well-meaning individuals committed to the cause of the environment. The 125 volunteers from our partner organisations recovered 35.2kg of recyclables and 1,208kg of solid waste from the Eleko coastline during a two-hour cleanup exercise. They have been crucial to the success of the beach cleanup programme at Alpha Beach earlier this year, which marked the flag-off of the Foundation’s multi-beach cleanup exercise.”