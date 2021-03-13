Sterling One Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Network of NGOs (NNNGO). The MoU would see both organisation collaborating to bring development to the doorstep of more Nigerians through crowdsourcing of funds for social development programmes.

Giving.ng, the crowdfunding platform set up by the Foundation, is at the heart of the partnership. The partnership opens a new funding vista for over 3000 nonprofits in the NNNGO network to deepen and extend the reach of their life changing programmes.

Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sterling One Foundation, said it would empower Nigeria’s leading non-profits to reduce poverty and improve the quality of life of the citizenry.

“Adding value to lives has always been our core, and this partnership provides us with a huge platform to do that. We can impact lives positively individually, but with a common goal in partnership, we will touch more lives,” she said.

She said that Giving.ng will provide a platform for NNNGO members who want to raise funds through crowdfunding all year round at no cost to the NGOs. She added that Sterling One Foundation would collaborate with NNNGO to up skill its members.