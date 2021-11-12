Lovers of inspiration music are in for a good time, as top artistes have been lined up to thrill them at ‘The Encounter’ concert being organized by US-based Nigerian gospel singer, Keany Ekenechukwu aka Princess Kay.

The show holds on Sunday, November 28 and will usher the audience into the presence of God, says the organizer.

At the event, Princess Kay will perform alongside other musicians like Ada Ehi, Steve Crown, Mike Abdul, GUC, Godwin Winnerman, Beeceemoh, Minister Praise, and Aptoko.

Powered by The Conseptz Boss and supported by Emerald Music Entertainment, the Encounter concert, which holds at DayStar Christian Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, will afford fans of gospel music to dance, sing and engage the musicians one-on-one.

Princess Kay, who started singing at 14 when she joined the choir at her local Christ Embassy Church, has released nine singles, and she is set to release five new songs on the day of concert.

