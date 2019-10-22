Emma Njoku

Liverpool legend and coach of Rangers of Scotland, Steven Gerrard, has lavished encomiums on Super Eagles latest sensation, Joe Aribo, following his current impressive form for both club and country.

Gerrard, who is delighted that he was able to convince the London-born midfielder to switch from Charlton Athletic and join the Ibrox giants, said Aribo has the capacity to reach the zenith of his career if he remains humble and professional.

Many had criticised Aribo’s decision to leave England for Scotland, but the 23-year-old has seen his stocks risen since after featuring and scoring in the Europa League qualifiers and earning his first international invitations.

He has displayed exceptional brilliance in Nigeria’s colour scoring twice in as many games with Super Eagles. He netted in his international debut against Ukraine which ended 2-2 and put Nigeria in front in the most recent international friendly against Brazil which also ended 1-1.

“The moment of the goal [against Brazil] and the type of goal, he will score them throughout his career because he’s got all the attributes to make the box, he’s got the soft feet in the box to create exciting things, and I still have to pinch myself that we got him here,” Gerrard said.

“Joe can be whatever he wants to be. If he stays as humble as he is; stays as professional and keeps showing effort and desire, Joe can make his career whatever he wants it to be,” the Liverpool legend added.