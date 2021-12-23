By Chinenye Anuforo

Satellite Town residents under the aegis of Satellite Town Forum (STF) have called on the government to expand the road infrastructure in the community stating that the poor state of the roads in Ijegun-Egba- Satellite Town is alarming and disheartening.

The group also appreciated The Sun Newspapers and other media houses for their unwavering support through their reports on the community.

According to the Chairman STF, Mr. Governor Imitimi, “these media houses deserve an award for bringing the struggle of this community to limelight but today we are just appreciating them hoping that we would do a proper award ceremony in the near future.”

The group argued that a visit to any other fully developed part of Lagos or Nigeria would bring out the stark reality and ugliness of their situation.

Speaking at the end of the year party organised by the STF, Imitimi explained that though government has commenced work on Mumuni Adio Badmos and Navy Town roads but the inner roads in the community were long destroyed constituting living nightmares in this densely populated residential area of over a million people.

He said, “The terror of the tankers and trailers have chased many road users to very poor inner roads. This has made the situation even far worse.

The terrible and poor road network in Ijegun-Egba-Satellite Town is thus unrivaled and may not be found in any urban area in Nigeria.”

Imitimi stated that considering the state of the inner roads in Ijegun-Egba-Satellite Town, the Satellite Town Forum, identified four inner roads that could be constructed/reconstructed in order to make life meaningful, movement worthwhile and generally improve road network.

“These roads are considered as alternatives in that when well constructed, they could smoothly lead residents from deep in the hinterlands to the old Ojo Road and Lagos-Badagry Express Way just like Mumuni Adio Badmos Road. These roads also originate from southern/waterside part of the community on either side of Mumuni Adio Badmos Road or middle of the community and cut across to the express. They are distributed to benefit every part of the community. They are:

1. Chidi Bus Stop-Alebiosu-16 Bridge-Close- Navy Gate. With Mustapha-Alebiosu extension.

2. Heathrow-

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Kessignton-Redgate-Abuleado, with Otubu- RedGate extension.

3. Vitus Eze- NavyGate

This proposed stretch would lead from deep on the side of the Tankfarms and travel through much of natural soil sections before connecting to Navy Gate Road.

The entire length of the road has never been constructed, ditches and potholes are equally prevelant.

4. NEPA- Shell-Abuleosun

This road originates from the Community Road and terminates at Abuleosun. All sections of this road have been constructed before, but are in a very poor state due to non-maintenance. The worse sections are NEPA to New Jerusalem junction and Old Ojo Road section from Ile-Epo to Abuleosun.”

The roads he said are indeed linkages that if constructed would improve road network and mobility of residents all through the sections and locations from the origins to the destinations. “They would open up the deep Southern part to the Expressway and ease the pains of the over one million residents of Ijegun-Egba-Satellite. They would also create permanent flood channels and lessen the sufferings.

The Chairman charged the Lagos State, Federal Government and Oriade LCDA to take up the challenge to permanently construct these roads once and for all.

In his own part, Ndubuisi Okafor, Secretary STF urged the government to hasten up the reconstruction already started on Mumuni Adio Badmos and Navy Town roads.

“The government should hasten the project and to avoid drainage problems and road congestion when the rainy season comes,” he said.