From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that effective implementation of FMSTI Policy and other policies associated with STI Ecosystem is of great importance to the country’s socio-economic development.

Onu stated this during the Presentation of Evaluation of the Nigeria 2012 STI policy performance Report, yesterday in Abuja yesterday.

The Minister explained that the STI performance guide will move the country away from a resource based economy to a knowledge based economy.

Onu added that having a knowledge based economy will help the country to create jobs, wealth and help defeat extreme poverty.

” Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in the new trend of technologies emerging with various intelligence, robotics, and advance manufacturing which is of great importance to the society at large.

Nigeria is set to join technologically developed countries of the world in developing FMSTI to Nation Building”.

He, therefore charged the Task team with two weeks of thorough assessment of evaluation report for final submission.

Earlier, the representative of UNESCO regional director, Mr. Mahmud Sow, said that STI is vital to the structural diversification of any nation’s economy.

He commended the Federal Government for its quest to harness STI for nation development. He further advised the Nigerian government to put in place certain policies to propel the development of STI in the country.