From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation(STI), Dr Adeleke Mamora has tasked ECOWAS to solve local problems using STI in order to build a better society for socio-economic development.

The minister gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the maiden edition of African Research and Innovation Forum (FARI) 2022 in Abuja on Friday.

Mamora said that the major challenge confronting the region was how to solve the socioeconomic problem of the people, hence the region should make use of STI.

“That is the challenge and we know we can do it and we will do it, we cannot afford to wait for STI to be a global concept.

“It is about doing things better, faster and greater, as well as achieving results and Africa cannot and should not be left behind,’’ he said.

He, therefore urged ECOWAS to stop running away from challenges but address it with STI .