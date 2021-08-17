As parties gear up for field campaigns, Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Southeast Zone has called on political parties and their candidates to stick to issues and avoid character assassination.

Zonal Chairman of CLO, Comrade Aloysius Attah in a statement issued in Onitsha yesterday noted that the Anambra election is the beginning of another long chapter in the political history of the state, hence the need for the electorate to take charge of their destiny.

Attah said the CLO has been monitoring developments in the state as the election draws near just as it has followed the political antecedents of its state actors since the return of democracy in 1999 till date.

The CLO expressed worry that political actors over the years have deployed both conventional and unconventional methods in the past to acquire power which at the long run affected the fortunes of the state and its people negatively but there is need this time to ensure that only the right choice of the people made under a clear atmosphere free from any inducement shall prevail.

“There was a time elections in Anambra State were won through what can be described as the flying polling booth syndrome and manipulation of result sheets. At another time, it was a product of cash and carry, buying and payment from the highest bidder. This time around, it must be one man, one vote, no more, no less.

“The political actors should desist from campaign of calumny, character assassination and demonization through the social media. Issues should dominate the discourse with practical steps on how any blueprint can be realized. We say no to empty rhetoric, vain promises and utopian ideas.

“The electorates must shine their eyes and ensure they go for the candidate that can actually take the state to the next level and not one who can give them immediate satiation at the expense of long term and enduring development. The people should not allow sentiments to becloud their sense of sound judgment and reasoning”, the CLO said.