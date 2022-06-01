It was easy for Nigerians to believe Candidate Muhammadu Buhari when he made the fight against corruption one of his cardinal programmes in his quest to be elected president. Here was a man who in both his private and official life shunned corruption and maintained Spartan discipline. Here was a man who had been a military governor, General Officer Commanding, petroleum minister, Head of State and PTF Chairman, but had not abused his powers to acquire wealth and property like many of his contemporaries, even with less privileges did. His life was an open book. In fact, it was a pleasant surprise to many citizens when in the run-in the 2015 elections it became known that he had only one account with the Union Bank of Nigeria and no foreign account.

His credentials on the anti-corruption fight are intimidating and in these climes, unprecedented. No wonder, when he first declared to run for an elective office, many scoffed at him, wondering how he would ever find the resources for a credible showing given the endemic corruption in the system. But Candidate Buhari was deter- mined and finally made it at the fourth time of asking. Sadly, however, the 16 years of the PDP rule, and successive military regimes before that, had left a big liability for him on the anti-corruption front. Those were the days when the rallying cry was: PDP! Share the money! The peculiarities of a democratic system did not help much either. Gone were the days when a protagonist could act on his own will without the necessary buy-in and support of critical stakeholders and hope to succeed or avoid recriminations.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

So the odds were heavily stacked against President Buhari from the get go, but he was determined to give the fight his best shot any-way. In a democracy, the rule of law is sacrosanct and that meant he needed a judiciary and a parliament that was completely in tune with his vision of how the anti- corruption war should proceed. But very early in the day, these vital arms of government showed their unwillingness or at best, reluctance to buy-in in the fight by the way the leadership of the 7th National Assembly emerged and the public hoopla that followed the attempt to audit the apex court shortly after. Corruption had got so fragrant and so glaring in the Nigerian society that some commentators in utter exasperation had described it as native to Nigeria and in the DNA of the people across board.