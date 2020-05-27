YOU are welcome to this edition: “…in their

various constituencies to systhesise (synthesize,

preferably) grass root (sic) opinions on this

all important (all-important) project.” Not my

view: grassroots opinions….

“In many respect (respects) it is out of tune

with modern reality….”

“Nigeria has never degenerated to (into) this

level, security wise.”

“That is why the state governments need to

be given the impetus to pool their wisdom and

resources together….” Delete the last word in

the extract.

“…the states and local governments sufficiently financially empowered to take care of its

(their) responsibilities.” There should be a conjunction between ‘sufficiently’ and ‘financially’.

The next two lexical frauds are from the

Editorial of one of the newspapers under review

today: “The minister exposed the shock find

during an official visit to PHCN’s facilities in

(on) the premises of the….”

“…contributed to PHCN’s woeful (abysmal)

failure to provide regular electricity supply to

the nation.Still on the recurring pool of grammatical

disasters: “The minister had, on Tuesday, drew

(drawn) the ire of workers by arguing that….”

“…the federal government must embark on

some cost saving (cost-saving measures….”

“His arguments on the introduction of

N5,000 notes was (were)….”

“FG to sanction DISCOs over over-billing of

customers” A rewrite: “FG to sanction DISCOs

for overbilling customers”

“Teachers employed by the Parents Teachers

Association (PTA) to complement.” Education

Today: Parent-Teacher Association (PTA)

“CANNU donates to flood relief (floodrelief) fund”

“Eduwatch gathers students, scholars together” Yank off the last word in the excerpt.

“Geepee proudly introduces world class

(world-class) multilayer (multi-layer) composite panels…no painting, no maintainence”

Bloated pride: maintenance!

THE GUARDIAN Opinion Page of May 26

circulated two improprieties: “With preparations in top gear, and barring any last minute

(last-minute) hitches….”

“The final death nail (sic) came with the

present political dispensation that began in

2000 that paid lip-service to governance.” Get it

right: death knell or just knell. There is nothing

like ‘final death nail’!

“If the Abia PDP stalwarts have forgotten, we

will gladly remind them that candidates who

stand for elections under (on) the platform

(platforms) of political parties….”

“Kaduna gears up for LG polls amidst (amid)

fears of violence”

“Records show that their actions and inactions, in the past, have (had) contributed in

(to)….”

“Non-partisan intelligence driven mechanism panacea to Boko Haram” A rewrite:

“Non-partisan, intelligence-driven mechanism,

panacea to Boko Haram “The elders also said they are (were) in

support of the probe of alleged missing….”

(SOUTH EAST NEWS, May 20)

“Therefore, it behooves on our sports authorities to rise up to the occasion and restore

the country’s lost glory in (to) many of the

sports….”

FEEDBACK

RE: Which one: ‘celebrant’ or ‘celebrator’? Shorthand is phonetical. Some of us did

shorthand and also taught it. In shorthand

dictation and/or transcription, one should be

sure which—British or American English! We

find out even though Nigerians are basically

pro-British, their pronunciations are majorly

pro-American. Shorthand writers are usually

advised to adopt British English because of

implications to writing and transcription. The

foregoing is indicative there are points of difference between British and American English.

So, let us not confuse issues. Reference to the

words, ‘celebrant’ and ‘celebrator’: It should

be pointed out that they are not the same in

British English. For instance, someone celebrating something e.g. a party is a celebrator. The

Catholic priest celebrating Mass is a celebrant.

In a wedding Mass, the priest is the celebrant

while the couple constitutes the celebrators.

– Prof. A. Ugwu Obayi/08068861837

CONTRARY to Sunny Agbontaen’s opinion

on the effective use of the word, ‘celebrator’, I

think ‘celebrator’ is more appropriate in this

our clime. Nigeria was colonized by the Britons

and, as such, we ought to speak the Queen’s

English without adulteration of any kind. It is

totally unethical of any individual to combine

the American English with that of the Britons

in a formal speech or an article. The use of the

word, ‘celebrant’ is unacceptable in our learning

society.

– Itoro Esq., Uyo/09067592524

IF the late Pa Bayo Oguntuase, the English language

guru, will hear that some Nigerian journalists

are still hyphenating phrasal verbs, committing

a blunder like ‘point accusing finger’, a solecism

like ‘reoccur’, a pleonasm like ‘return back’, he

will weep in his grave because he had corrected

all these errors over and over again. Thank God

you have stepped into his shoes and you are do- ing creditably. More power to your elbow and

may God bless you.

– Osabenyi Onefeli/08066227593

WORTHY brother, latest editions of Oxford

and Longman dictionaries say: ‘clap in prison/

jail/irons’—not ‘clamp…into jail’ as used on

April 29, 2020 (see line 5, paragraph 2 of your

back-page column in Daily Sun of the above

edition. Can ‘clamp’ and ‘clap’ be used interchangeably in the context?

– Dr. Stanley Nduagu/Aba/08062925996

COLUMNIST’S RESPONSE: Both words

cannot be used interchangeably. One of the

meanings of ‘clamp’, according to Longman’s

Dictionary of Contemporary English, 7th Edition, for Advanced Learners, is: ‘to put limits

on what someone is allowed to do’—which, by

contextual extrapolation, is sheer imprisonment which informed my usage of it. ‘Clamping

someone into jail’ is indicative of all manner

of restrictions and sanctions, after due judicial

processes, usually.

‘Clapping somebody in prison/jail/irons’ is

merely literary and has an element of suddenness—it is not as deep and legalistic as ‘clamping someone into jail’.

ADDENDA

