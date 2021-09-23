With the successful conduct of the local government congress elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday September 4, in many parts of the country, the APC has scaled another key hurdle of electing the leadership of the party at the local government level, and those who will eventually become delegates to regional and national congresses and convention.

The ratification of the ward congress appeal reports by the Caretaker Committee also means that the elected officials who emerged through a largely consensus arrangement have been authenticated and the party structure is unfolding gradually.

As the party prepares for the state congress elections scheduled for Saturday, October 2, and the national convention, which may hold in December 2021, it is important to beam a searchlight on the probable aspirants that will make or mar the party’s chances in the upcoming 2023 general election and beyond.

Bearing in mind that any choice the party makes will be saddled with the responsibility of consolidating on the perceived gains reportedly made by the current Caretaker Committee of the party to reconcile its aggrieved members and reposition it for the task ahead.

In a recent development, one of the aspirants for the national chairman position, Mohammed Sani Musa, a senator from Niger State, representing Niger East Senatorial District, had on August 26 declared his intention to vie for the office of the national chairman of the ruling APC.

In a brief media chat in Minna, Niger State, Sen. Sani Musa explained to the press and a few party stalwarts present that his decision to declare for the coveted position of the national chairman was hinged on his new vision to reposition the party in line with best international practice and offer a new direction in party politics, where the common man has a say in party affairs and can aspire to dream without the influence of a godfather. His declaration may have taken many by surprise, especially with gladiators and former governors such as Tanko Al-Makura, Abdul-Azeez Yari, Danjuma Goje and Adamu Abdullahi also in strong contention for the APC top job.

It is expected that, in the coming weeks, some of these other popular contenders will follow suit by formally declaring their intention. However, it is unclear whether the APC will adopt the consensus approach as it did with most of the candidates that emerged in the ward and LG congress elections or go into a contest to allow the party vote its desired candidate.

The declaration by Sen. Musa has brought to a closure the never-ending media rhetoric and speculations surrounding his ambition.

Apart from the not-too-positive perception that has hitherto trailed the choice of a former governor as party national chairman, being a former leader of their party while they held sway as the chief executive may work in their favour considering their experience garnered over the years.

Interestingly, Sen. Musa remains the most unassuming of all the aspirants when placed side by side with others. Many took it with a pinch of salt when rumours filled the air that he was considering the chairmanship position. In less than four months, on account of his dexterity and a focus-driven ambition hinged on politics of conviction, he has gained massive goodwill and support of party members at the local, state and federal levels.

Whoever emerges as the national chairman of the APC will face a great hurdle of bringing the much needed democratic consciousness among the hierarchy of political leaders and put in place a measure that ensures that internal party reforms that will assist both the leaders and the members overcome the seductiveness of conventional politics.

More importantly, creating a level playing ground within the party for emergence of leaders and selection of candidates for elections, ability to heal old wounds, resolve party crisis in a timely fashion and create a veritable platform in order to make the APC the most acceptable political party for Nigerians to actualise their dream.

Despite the baggage of burden that the next chairman of the party is likely to be besieged with, Sen. Musa remains the candidate to beat for the most sought-after party position.

•Na’fiu Abdulsalaam, a public affairs commentator wrote in from Niger State

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.