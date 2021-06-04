Since June 1, when President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted referencing the Nigerian civil war, Nigerians have not ceased to express their views on the content of the President’s post and its eventual deletion by Twitter.

Ode Aseke: “There was no Twitter in 1967 when Igbo via greed brought civil war upon themselves. Therefore, Twitter deleting President Buhari’s tweet is insignificant. The Nigerian Constitution does not recognize Twitter as an arm or tier of government.”

Onenimus: “Twitter that suspended almighty Trump’s account. Someone needs to educate these #onijekuje leaders to research well before disgracing us up and dawn. You make use of someone’s app, yet fail to abide by their policy. Education is truly not a matter of school certificate.”

Daniel Gidonti: “Please my Nigerian technology gurus should create a Nigeria social media platform for us. Lai Mohammed has spoken. I know their next agenda is to ban Twitter. Please we should start today to look for alternatives, in case they flag off Twitter.”

Chukwuka John: “Mr. suspect information minister, please tell your boss that Nigerians are dying every day of hunger, insecurity, and hike in everything including transportation, electricity bill and foodstuff. We go to the farm to manage the multiple problems in our homes; killer herdsmen with machine guns have taken over the bushes.”

Lateef Babatunde: “Our leaders are not ashamed. Everything in this country is being politicised. There’s hardship in the country. The country needs to be restructured. Have we wondered why Nigerians go to foreign countries to do menial jobs? Think our leaders, before it’s too late.”

Emmy Shinger: “We voted Mr Integrity. We never had better criteria for determining who the president will be. Can you see what he says on twitter? Threats only threats. Nigeria, we are better than this. We do not only need presidential debates but serious credentialing to vote for sane people.”

Bruce George: “Imagine what would have been of Twitter by now if its head quarters were in Nigeria. Granting press interview within the same day, Twitter took down the genocide tweet to gaslight the nation; tell you where these people’s priority lays the most. Nothing has been said about the killings in Nigeria, inflation, school kids kidnapped in Niger State etc, Twitter doing the job of opposition. Imagine if the incompetent @OfficialPDPNig live up to their job as opposition and had kept these people on their toes like this since the past six years.”

Statesman: “So if twitter had an office in Nigeria, Directorate of State Security (DSS) would have burst everywhere? Meanwhile, school children have been abducted and nothing has been done. Nigeria, I hail thee.”

James Boluwatife: “The minister has been looking for a way to ban social media in Nigeria; blaming Nigerians for Twitter not relocating their headquarters to Nigeria instead of Ghana. May God deliver us from the wicked?”

Olatunji Ola: “It’s unfortunate for a country to have such a person as leader. I will keep saying that I pray that God sustains Nigeria till 2023. Isn’t his statement a call for war? If two of your sons are fighting and one killed the other with a knife and the same son in the future quarreled with another of his siblings and reminded him about how he killed the other one, tell me what is he trying to say?”

Nwa Cellinus: “Using Nnamdi Kanu’s tweet to justify why Buhari’s tweet should be left alone is an admission that Nnamdi Kanu is in fact at par with the president of Nigeria and others. Dear Biafrans, Nnamdi Kanu has been acknowledged by Lai Mohammed as ‘Presidi Federatarum Biafra Regionem’”

Obi Bornwell: “While all these distractions are going on, the evil agenda is still on. They sent their non-state actors down South according to US intelligence reports. And now, sending their state actor, the military to disarm and deter the people from defending themselves. Meanwhile, there’s no mention of the terrorists in the southern forests in all their current narratives. This is not about Igbo having IPOB or ##ESN but about a more elaborate devilish agenda. Everyone in the South is in danger. The earlier you open your eyes the better.”

Smart King: “I am sure the same person that wrote his speech during Endsars is the same person that constructed this one; same tune. If twitter’s head office was in Nigeria I am sure the DSS would storm the office, for deleting Buhari’s post….”

Comrade Nwabuike: “Twitter deleting Buhari’s genocidal post is a welcome one. It is very unfortunate how a president who pledged to protect his citizens can make such a violent statement. These leaders have failed us and all we need is to rally round and do the needful.”

Lilly Ken: “I don’t agree with Twitter deleting Buhari’s post for two reasons. I don’t agree with big tech censorship of any form, no matter who it is. Two, it makes more sense for that genocidal plan to be laid bare for all of us to see than for us not to know what his plans are.”

Patrick C. Jnr: “There are many countries that mandate Big Tech companies to censor posts or face fines. Mr. President, it seems you have been living under a rock. If governments are mandating big tech to censor; is big tech censoring on their free will? Besides, there are laws that make bigtech censorship legal. For us in Africa, Article 19(3) ICCPR of which Nigeria is a signatory and Article 27 (2) AfCHPR also apply in this case. What also applies is that big tech companies censor speeches or be fined.”

Tunde Akogun: “Deleting it is not enough. They should even ban him.”

Enitan Bello: “When the purpose of a thing is not known, abuse is definitely inevitable. How I wish these people knew the favour done to them by deleting the irrational post that could possibly stir up violence and boomerang.”

Lagbaja Tamedo: “Minister and his staff don’t know how Twitter works. A lot of people reported the president’s post and it was deleted. You said our unpatriotic attitude made Twitter set up its office in Ghana. Blame your despotic and garrulous government.”

Seth Ola: “Twitter was wrong to allow such a post from the beginning, deleting the post doesn’t change who General Mohammad Buhari is. We just have to pray he will not go back to the bush for another 30 months.”