Dear readers,

We are still on the topic, “Problems with your marriage” and this time the focus is on sex. After a hectic day at work, and then coming home to deal with the children, housework and dinner, many spouses are simply too exhausted to think about sex.

However, sex is an important component in relationships. To help you and your partner keep this aspect of your union strong, read on for tips on how to bring the spark back.

1

. Bring out that oil and light some candles

Sometimes it gets just too hectic and neither of you have been making time for sex. Light some candles and after a hot bath, massage each other with the oil. It just relaxes you enough to start kissing and soon enough, that romantic moment returns. One thing leads to another and sex just happens.

2

. Be spontaneous, do something out of the blues

Leave work early while the children are still in school and text your partner to come home too. Be sure that your text doesn’t set off panic. Take off all your clothes and wear your most seductive robe and high heels. As soon as he arrives, greet him with a glass of his favourite wine or cocktail while looking alluring. After a moment of getting over his surprise, he will relax and allow you to slowly undress him. Right there in the kitchen, let him take you, I promise it will be the best sex you ever had.

3

. Talk it up all day

Text and talk all day at work about what you expect him to do to you tonight. The expectation builds up your sexual energy and finally when you are home all that energy has to be released.

4

. Foreplay really is an aphrodisiac

Rather than jumping right into sex, force yourselves to slow down. It is okay to make out like 16-year olds again, build up your anticipation by stealing kisses here and there. Do not be afraid to use your hands just to rob up and down her body. Be deliberate and build up the anticipation. All that draws out the heat and when you finally get the groove on, the result is explosive, mind shattering sex.

Do not ignore your sex lives. Try these things to bring back the spark and romance; you will be thankful for it.