As if a reminder was needed to resume the debate on desirability of death penalty or not, two ghastly incidents occured within hours’ difference in faraway Sokoto and the serene atmosphere of Lekki Peninsular, Lagos. Both inevitably re-opened argument for executing murderers in Nigeria.

Time there was when death penalty infused responsible conduct for laws, even under the highest provocation. Those days are gone. The standard now is that misguided libertarians all over the place have consciously or inadvertently combined efforts not only to licence criminals to engage in free-for-all killings but also to render life insecure for otherwise innocent, law-abiding citizens. Indeed, the more law-abiding the average Nigerian is these days, even when exercising his or her lawful duty under the Constitution, the less he is likely to survive criminals hiding under religious fundamentalism.

Concern on the latest murder in Sokoto has been expressed by Nigerian Presidency, Government Office and the Sultanate. Such is not new or soothing for the agony. In fact, the gesture is so token and will never raise the deceased nor halt the crime. If the past is anything to go by, it is only a question of time for the crime to be repeated. We can only stop for a moment and consider how we deteriorated to this stage. The murder in Sokoto was not just the crime but the effrontery of levelling charges of blasphemy against the victim and proceeding to carry out the punishment of murder.

Within hours, the pattern was repeated in Lagos. A citizen had a misunderstanding with a motorcycle rider and, within minutes, tens of other riders emerged from nowhere, lynched their opponent and set the corpse on fire. The backward journey to this lawlessness? Or where was the law, which ordinarily should have controlled the aggression of the attackers? Where was the law, which should have protected the deceased from the criminals?

It was not as if Nigeria ever abolished the death penalty. On the contrary, the law exists. But it has been rendered ineffective and inoperative by derelict state governors who all defrauded the nation. On being sworn in, it is their duty to sign death warrants of condemned criminals. To ensure efficient performance of their duties on this score, each state governor swore on oath to enforce all laws without fear or favour. Outstanding among the laws is the one on death penalty. But what did we find? Tricksters deceived us to get elected state governors only (for them) to turn round claiming their strong attachment to holy books or professional ethics.

They are either medical doctors and their profession implores them to save rather than take lives. They are either pastors and their religion renders them too timid to sign death warrants. Or they are misguided libertarians brainwashed with undue liberalism. For example, Lagos State and some others have laws stipulating death for culprits whose misadventure in kidnap operation causes the death of victims. Has any of those states ever enforced that law moreso where kidnappers killed their victims? The import of the sixth commandment in the Bible is the admonition not to kill lest you face death.

Whatever might be said of colonial rule in Nigeria, we were very secure because laws were enforced. In 1953, a gang of murderers, operating under a secret cult, murdered a Muslim preacher, Bisiriyu Apalara. After a thorough trial, 11 cultists were hanged at Broad Street prison in Lagos. That is why we feel nostalgic for those days of foreign rule, without necessarily disregarding the patriotic efforts of our political leaders in fighting for independence. Today, Ogoni enjoy relative peace and security among themselves. Faced with violence in Ogoni leading to the criminal murder of innocent citizens, General Sani Abacha enforced the law. Nobody, since that time, dared any murder in Ogoni.

Nigeria cannot claim to be more religious or more liberal than the United States and Saudi Arabia. For capital offences, citizens are still executed. So, Nigerian pastors should restrict themselves to the pulpit, where state duties will not make it mandatory for them to sign death warrants. In Saudi Arabia, even if death penalty applies for blasphemy, culprits will be subjected to well-set-out laws to enable them defend themselves. No murderous criminals would take it on themselve to pounce and kill fellow citizens purportedly in defending Prophet Muhammed. In Nigeria, we forget so soon. Today, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, retains his distinction. During his tenure, armed robbers tested his might, while condemned armed robbers awaited execution. Oshiolmole warned the criminals to quit the state as the law was to take its course.

A miseducated American liberal came forward preaching against the death penalty. Oshiomhole said it to the face of the American liberal at a public gathering to return home and stop death penalty in his country. To rub it in, Oshiomhole further told the American that, even in heaven, God Almighty operates Hell to where evil people are sent to perish in fire. Oshiomhole’s American acquaintance was dejected and smiled. The robbers operating in Edo State apparently did not take Oshiomole seriously. By the time the man (Oshiomhole) executed four armed robbers, others operating in the state fled to other states. Edo State became safe for the rest of Oshiomhole’s tenure.

The situation in Nigeria today is even ridiculous. Right from colonial days, hangmen were employed and distributed all over the country for the special task of executing condemned prisoners. Today, these hangmen don’t perform any such duties and yet collect their salaries through no fault of theirs. Do we continue paying them for jobs they are not allowed by state governors to perform?

Incidentally, not much should be placed on views expressed by the Presidency, Government House, Sokoto and the Sultanate on the murder committed by the religious bigots. If a citizen believes his/her success at any stage in life is due to favour from Jesus or Muhammed, that is personal appreciation to which the average individual is entitled without being murdered, and holding one view should not supercede or be subordinate to the other. Unless and until we have such forthrightness regularly from authorities, some will always exhibit the criminal arrogance that they must subdue others.

Obviously in response to angry public opinion, Lagos State government (has) banned motorcycle riders from at least 10 local governments in the state. We are also used to such measures. The real action awaited is the arrest of the motorcycle murderers at Lekki, Lagos.

N100 million just like that

It sounded like some political prank when the chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu, said his party had no apology for charging N100 million for nomination forms to be eligible for the 2023 presidential election. Never in Nigeria’s political history had such high cost been imposed on presidential aspirants to bid for the post.

Worse than that was the nonchalance with which aspirants fell over themselves not only to emerge from all angles to bid for the post but also to validate their entry into the race. Then observing Nigerians were entertained, by these aspirants, with the latest drama in politics as one aspirant after another covered up by sourcing the fund to poor contributors, mainly farmers, almajiri pupils and even the unemployed, the very same wretched of the earth for whom various state governments expressed inability to pay N30,000 minimum wage. The same lower class Nigerians rated by international agences to be among the poorest in the world.

In another vein, the APC charge of N100 million nomination fee recorded a whopping devaluation of the naira as a tenable currency. In the absence of a miracle, there is no doubt about the impact on inflation in the country. This is also the moment for ogas in the house to mellow from their erstwhile pride of shouldering running costs in the house. That duty is becoming heavy, if not heavier. Otherwise, madam will remind you of “Men like you spending chicken change of N100 million to purchase nomination form for presidential aspiration.”

The party does not care a hoot how you came about the money. Necessary precautions are already taken under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act on such issues. The bank(s), which handle such unusually heavy transactions, must instantly alert the EFCC, the latter which, in turn, must move in to investigate possible criminal offences on the source of the heavy financial transactions. Did the EFCC have any alert from the banks, which handled all transactions for the huge amount paid for nomination forms of the 2023 elections? The amount, in each case, merely changed hands, as you pay for smoked plantain pushed down with smoked groundnut. Just like that.

Why not? Quite a number of those who each contemptuously forked out N100 million is withdrawing (with or without?) having their money back. You see what devaluation is doing to Nigeria?