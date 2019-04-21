continued from

The near absence of proper sewage from the toilets in many police barracks across the country has raised fears of outbreak of cholera, if the police and environmental health authorities in the affected states do not take necessary and urgent steps to arrest the situation. Reports from various barracks paint a picture of dilapidation and neglect of the residential accommodation of policemen, who play vital role in securing the lives and property of other Nigerians.

BENUE

Large cracks on the walls, bat-infested houses, leaking roofs, broken and smelly soak-away channels as well as dilapidated structures dot the Mobile Police Barracks located in Adeke, along Naka/Ankpa Road in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The barracks, which house mostly wives and children of mobile policemen, who are always on special duties in other parts of the country, is nothing but a slum.

Built more than 20 years ago, the mobile police barracks can best be described as a death trap. Our source, a mother of five children, disclosed that the top floor of the two blocks of two storey buildings in the barracks had long been abandoned due to their dilapidated state.

“In fact, we are surprised that the buildings are still standing today. People were asked to vacate the top floor some five years ago because of the state of dilapidation,” she said.

Another source, who simply gave his name as John told our correspondent that most of the bungalows have large cracks, in some cases run all the way to the foundation.

“Aside the cracks, most of the toilet facilities are blocked. Sometimes, you even see feaces dropping out from broken pipes with offensive stench oozing out from the broken pipes.

John who also pointed at a bungalow that is currently housing a swarm of bats in the barracks wondered why the police authority could not emulate the military by maintaining the barracks.

“Just pass through that building and perceive the kind of bad smell permeating the atmosphere in that area. The bats have practically taken over that house and I wonder whether the police have maintenance department at all,” he said.

Also, the problem of water is another major issue in the barracks as the only functional borehole is now overstretched to the point that people have to queue late into the night before getting water.

Our source recalled that few years ago another borehole was dug with a 4000-liter tank erected along with it to compliment the only one servicing the entire barracks.

He lamented that within just a few days, the big tank fell from its stand and broke because the stand was built with substandard materials.

OYO

A tour of the seven police barracks in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has thrown up a new dimension to the decadence of infrastructure characterising all the barracks.

The state of some of the storey buildings within the barracks is so bad that they may collapse during the rainy season if the police authories do not take urgent appropriate measures.

The situation is basically the same in barracks located at Eleyele, Iyaganku, Orita Challenge, Sango, Agugu, Highway Police Barracks in Sango, and Agodi Police Barracks at Idi-Ape, Iwo Road.

The Eleyele Police Barracks is within the premises of Oyo State Police Command and a visit to the barracks revealed that the roofs of two of the blocks have been destroyed by rainstorm. One of the blocks had its roof completely blown off by rainstorm, which forced the policemen residing on the top floor to relocate with their family members.

It was also observed that majority of windows and toilets in the barracks are appalling. But there are wells in the barracks, where residents draw water for their domestic use.

At Sango Police Barracks, rainstorm destroyed the roofs of many blocks in the barracks. The affected blocks are blocks seven, 11 and 12. The cement plaster on the decks of some of the blocks, especially Block 4, has peeled off with rusting iron rods visible in the decking. The windows of many blocks are in pitiable state and a number of the blocks do not have good toilets. A resident of the barracks, who preferred anonymity told our correspondent that the toilets in Blocks Seven and 11 are no longer functioning because all the sewage pipes have broken.

“What we do now is that we would defecate in nylon and throw it to back of the barracks. The whole block of Block Seven is leaking. The building is weak. May God not allow it to collapse. Our sewage tanks are bad. The sewage chambers are deplorable and feaces seeps out to litter some places in the barracks.

“But there are wells in the barracks that have been serving us very well during rainy season. But the wells have always been without water in the dry season. Fortunately, a politician sank two boreholes for us in the barracks and whenever there is power supply, water would be pumped into the reservoirs, and we have all been enjoying the water,” the resident stated.

The state of infrastructure at Iyaganku Police State is not different from other police barracks in Ibadan. However, Agugu Police Barracks is fair because it is made up of two-bedroom flats and self-contained apartments. Orita Challenge Police Barracks is also made up of two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats, as well as self-contained apartments. Senior police officers are the ones residing in the three-bedroom flats. But some facilities are reportedly not in good condition both at Agugu and Orita Challenge in the barracks.

When the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, was contacted, he refused to make any comment, as he referred the correspondent to the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba for any comment on the subject matter.

UMUAHIA

In Umuahia, Abia State capital, the main barracks at the Central Police Station, located along Bende Road, comprising a two-storey building can best be described as eyesore and unfit for habitation.

A real fear of the residents is the possible outbreak of cholera.

Each floor in that building has nine flats and a total of 27 flats. What will amaze any observer is that the husbands, wives, children and other family members share only one sewage tank that is not wide or deep enough to serve the occupants.

Some of the residents who spoke to Sunday Sun on condition of anonymity lamented the situation in the barracks. Commenting on sewage tank, a male police officer told Sunday Sun: “Even if it is evacuated, it gets filled up within three months and we cannot breath fresh air within this environment. I am afraid that we may have an epidemic here soon. If you go to the back of this building, you will see faeces water flowing out from the already filled sewage tank, because there is no other place through which it can pass out, or go into.

“The entire environment stinks like a toilet as all the waste flushed from the toilets upstairs ends up splashing on the ground. We learnt that a particular politician donated money for the renovation of the place and construction of more sewage tanks, but the money was cornered and those concerned put carbide into the sewage tank and it turned the accumulated faeces into slurry and they hired labourers to scoop out the sludge. But within a short time, the sewage tank got filled up again and is now pouring on the ground. Nobody here can say anything about it for fear of being victimised.”

OSUN

The two barracks in Osun State, Okefia Barracks and Dugbe Barracks, located in Olorunda Local Government Area, are a beautiful sight to behold. The physical appearance of both barracks portrays neatness as the environments and premises are very neat. A police officer, who resides at the Dugbe Barracks, explained that the secret behind the neatness was the regular and or periodical environmental sanitation exercise by the policemen living there.

According to him, the rank and file among them who include inspectors, sergeants, corporal and constables engage in the exercise under the supervision of the barracks’ provost. He said that the exercise was usually held every last Saturday of the month. He added that if the provost discovered the need to clean the environments based on the level of uncleanliness, he might decide to order for the exercise in which everybody must participate.

The source said that whoever failed to participate would face the wrath of the provost. Notwithstanding this the barracks has some challenges ranging from leaking roofs, bad toilets, unpainted walls, wretched windows, nets and doors as well as poor sewage. These factors, he said, make living uncomfortable for the inhabitants.

He spoke further: “Since I came to the barracks in 2015, the police authorities have never done anything about the buildings. I learnt the situation has been like that for many years ago. The houses were not painted. We take care of painting by ourselves when we feel like. Also, some of the houses are leaking and we fix them by ourselves. When doors, windows and nets go bad, we fix them. Toilets too are in terrible conditions. So, we all try to help ourselves.

“But the joy is that we don’t pay rent. We only pay NEPA bills. We also have water running for 24 hours. Our Divisional Police Officer doesn’t joke with water. When you consider these conditions, especially the free-rent factor, you would still want to manage your life at the barracks. That is why some of us don’t bother to relocate to private houses in the town where rent is on a high side.”

Another policeman at the Okefia Barracks who also spoke to Sunday Sun on the condition of anonymity said: “Since about seven years ago, the buildings have not been renovated or painted by the police authorities. We paint them by ourselves when we feel like doing so. “Most of the roofs are leaking. We don’t have water in the toilets. We fetch water from the neighbourhood.”

ANAMBRA

In the real sense, there are no barracks in Anambra State as the residential accommodation provided for the police personnel are mere temporary structures.

The barracks in Awka, the state capital comprises six blocks of very small bungalows that have no facilities, located within the premises of the Central Police Station (CPS).

Though the occupants try to keep the place clean unlike what obtains in some areas, maintenance of the structure is still a problem to the extent that the barrack was fenced half way.

The one in Onitsha, which is as old as the police in the area, is now dilapidated with little or no attention being paid to it, maybe due to the structure which would needs to be completely pulled and a new solid structure built in its place.

A policeman who lives in the place told Sunday Sun: “We are just managing, what can we do, the few of us here are even lucky. Just don’t talk of facilities here, we just try to make the place habitable by keeping it clean, at least we have a roof over our heads.

“The authorities know what to do, you know the number of police people here and you see what is called barracks here, I just hope they will change their hearts and do something about it.”

A visit to the Command headquarters to get comment on the situation of things could not yield any result, as the demand of the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammad (SP) for official protocol including official letter to the Commissioner, could not be met before press time.

The deplorable and pitiable condition of police barracks in other parts of the country is also replicated in Onitsha. From the Central Police Station (CPS) Onitsha to Fegge Police Station and Okpoko Police Station in Onitsha the story remains the same as most of the structures are on the verge of collapse due to lack of maintenance.

The surroundings and the environment of the barracks are untidy and stinking. The broken drainage and sewage systems, water feacal matter flushed from the toilets flow into nearby buildings, and constitute a health hazard.

The barracks in Onitsha are overpopulated, forcing many officers and men to live outside the barracks where they operate from day by day.

Some of people living inside the barracks complained of portable water supply, lack of maintenance of the structures, lack of good internal roads and non evacuation of toilet as at when due, among others.

One of people living at Onitsha CPS Mr. Chukwudi Odom lamented that the rot in the barrack gave him serious concern as he had no option than to continue live there due to lack of money to rent apartment outside.

“In this barracks, the sewage tank has filled up for many months and flowing into the neighborhood and now a big health hazard. When it rains, the sewage water is dumped in the compounds of our neighbours. There was a time they reported to it our command and the provost summoned all the residents of the barracks to Awka, but after that nothing was done about it. I want government to do a total renovation, provide water, internal roads, repair sewage system and drainage system then we will be happy. We are at risk of collapse structure and disease here,” he stated.

TARABA

Like its counterparts in other states, the police barracks in Taraba State created 30 years ago, is in deplorable state. The roofs of some blocks have been completely blown off by windstorm while about seven blocks are still occupied.

One of the residents who pleaded anonymity vented the frustration of living in the place this way: “Staying here is an experience you would not want to face. Look at us, surrounded by uncompleted buildings and bushes. There is no road to this place, no water source, no power supply, no drainage system and just nothing. This is almost like a police cell of sorts.”

The site which is intended to provide accommodation for at least 1000 families and house the permanent offices of the command headquarters seats on a landmass of almost two kilometers square.

Most of the land has become farming grounds for the few residents who are brave enough to dwell on the site at the outskirts of town and almost cut off from surrounding civilization of the metropolis.

Another resident said: “The only reason I am staying here is the farm land it provides. Save for the opportunity to farm on the vacant land and cultivate most of the food we eat, there is no point. This is not a place to call a police barracks. There is absolutely no infrastructure here apart from the houses. We don’t have light, water, or any other thing. It is as if the government has completely forgotten about us. Even if the federal government cannot do something about this barracks, can’t the state government to something? How can you expect an officer to put in his best when he is living under such conditions?

“Last time, the former Inspector General of Police, Mr Solomon Erase came here and assured us that he would do something about this barracks. He got us so excited. Since he left, nothing has been done to that effect. How long are we going to continue like this? This is very bad.”

EBONYI

In Abakaliki, the headquarters of Ebonyi state police command, many of the personnel do not live in the barracks, not just because of the scarcity of accommodation, but people said the place is not conducive.

Residents of the barracks queue every morning to fetch water from the only hand pump borehole in the settlement. The water issue has greatly affected hygiene and sanitation in the barracks.

A sergeant who would not want his name in print told Sunday Sun that the condition of the barracks was very bad until the era of the former Commissioner of Police, Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, when the whole structure was rehabilitated.

He disclosed that she was working on reticulating water through motorised borehole, but the project was stalled following her redeployment from the command.

JIGAWA

The first police barracks within the Dutse metropolis, Takur Barracks, is as old as the state itself. Originally, there was only one building that housed the senior police officers posted to the state.

Currently there are two barracks in the state and both are dire need of sanitation while there is no drain age system. A source disclosed that the barracks is always water logged during the rainy season.

The other barracks located at Bokoto area of the state is already a shadow of its old self due to the dilapidation of the structure there.

The officer in charge of Works DSP Ibrahim Adamu told our reporter that the ‎barracks is over-stretched and wished that more blocks of buildings would be constructed to accommodate more officers that are forced to rent houses outside.

NIGER

The police barracks in Niger State is glorified camp for internally displace persons, and the relevant infrastructure that would provide basic comfort are either non-existent or have become dilapidated.

Apart from the main barracks in Minna, the other barracks in the three major cities of Bida, Kontagora, Suleja, all lack the necessary facilities for human habitation.

Aside from the bad condition of the barrack, the security situation has deteriorated to a level where life and property of the residents are no longer safe.

“We are here because some of us cannot afford the exorbitant rent in town but not that we enjoyed anything here or that we are comfortable. We undertake all the repairs in the barracks, and yet the rent is deducted from our salary every month in the office for maintenance. The major challenge in the barracks is security. Our rooms are burgled on a daily basis. You will sleep and wake up and discover that your property has been taken away,” the source said.

KEBBI

The main police barracks in Kebbi State is oldest in the state and was constructed in the era of the Native Authority with mud, which are now falling. The second one was constructed during the administration of Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aleiro, and located at Badariya area.

A top police officer, who spoke under condition of anonymity said: “This old barracks you see here was constructed and used under the Native Authority. That is why we still have mud buildings here. This place was also the former police headquarters for Kebbi State Police Command where past police commissioners served, including the present Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akinolu. Anytime there is heavy rain, many of officers living inside these old structures can’t sleep because of the leaking roof.

“As you can see, down there, we are having new buildings and clinic as well because this barracks is now head of Birnin-Kebbi Police Division”.

A female police officer, who resides outside the barracks, told Sunday Sun that during tenure of Alhaji Saadi Nasamu Dankingeri, there was an attempt to construct a befitting police barracks adjacent to Adamu Aleiro quarters, but it was jettisoned.

DELTA

The police barracks beside ‘A’ Division, along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, Delta State, is as old as the command itself. The buildings in the barracks are like the relics of pre-colonial Nigeria, during which Asaba played host to foreign traders. In fact, it was gathered that the structures in the barracks were meant for other purposes until the area was annexed by the leadership of the state police command as a result of its proximity to ‘A’ Division and Asaba Area Command.

Sadly, however, the buildings are in dire need of rehabilitation and total transformation to meet modern housing requirements. The derelict nature of the buildings reveal that no major maintenance has been carried out since police personnel started using it as accommodation.

Facilities in the barracks are in shambles, and not fit for human habitation. From water supply to refuse disposal system, the entire barracks is an eyesore with broken down vehicles littering the environment.

The two barracks in Asaba are among the seven located across the state. The command also has two barracks in Warri, and one each at Sapele, Ughelli and Agbor.

KADUNA

Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) barracks is located along Ibrahim Taiwo road, Kaduna, just a stone throw from the police headquarters of the Kaduna State Police Command. The barracks was built in the 70s to accommodate officers and men of the Department.

Several years after the barracks was built, the buildings in the barracks have become dilapidated due to non-maintenance. Big cracks run down the walls, raising fears of imminent collapse.

The barracks lacks social amenities like portable water, electricity power supply, and healthy environment.

Sunday Sun gathered that the only source of potable water collapsed in the late 90s. The three wells dug in the barracks are the only source of water, which is only used for washing clothes, bathing and cleaning the restrooms. The residents now depend on sachet water for drinking and cooking.

A resident who did not want his name in print told Sunday Sun, “When the borehole was to be sited in this barracks, there was protest by residents in different blocks of houses with all of them asking that it should be situated in that block or the block.

“But when it was finally sited at a neutral ground in the barracks, it was too close to sewage tank. Bad and smelly water oozes out each time we try to fetch the water from the borehole. The borehole eventually packed up in 2013, same year it was built.

“Today, we are relying on three wells dug by good Samaritans. One of them was a widow who dug and donated the well after receiving her late husband’s pension. This barracks needs the attention of the federal government as well as the police authority to ensure that it is suitable for human habitation.”

ENUGU

In Enugu, police personnel residing in the barracks live like animals. The barracks are MOPOL 3 on Agbani Road, Uwani Division, Detective College, Ogui Division and Central Police barracks.

The dilapidated buildings at Uwani and Ogui police divisions, which date back to the colonial era were inherited from the defunct railway corporation.

In fact, some of the families at the Ogui barrack live in ‘pens’ like pigs in very filthy environment. They lack water but have constructed makeshift bathrooms with old corrugated iron sheets while some residents have toilets to their weather beaten apartments.

Sunday Sun gathered that families file out in the morning to use the common toilets in the premises. Offensive odour permeates the air especially around the toilet area, apparently because of the unsanitary state.

Jude, a graduate from Benue State, who recently finished his National Youth Service Corps programme but lives with his parents and six siblings in a room-and-parlour apartment at the Ogui Police Barracks, just beside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Sports Stadium, told Sunday Sun that the place has been quite unbearable for him and his family members.

“We are here because there’s no option. I’m not happy at all; once I get a job, my first assignment will be to relocate my siblings from here. We just squeeze ourselves here even as adults and to worsen the matter, we share toilet with Tom, Dick and Harry,” he lamented.

Sunday Sun investigation revealed that the common toilet has been one sore point in the Ogui barracks.

Some residents in the barracks who could not bear the discomfort associated with sharing toilets have attached cubicles with roofing sheets as toilets at the back of their apartments.

Another issue at the Ogui barrack is lack of potable water. The public water source was said to have stopped functioning long ago; hence, residents of the barracks rely solely on buying water from vendors. Many of the families now have big plastic water tanks, with which they buy water from water vendors.

An officer who said he once stayed at the ECOMOG, an apartment designated for officers on special duties/postings in the area, told our reporter that he saw hell when he first came to Enugu.

“It was not easy. When I came from Port Harcourt and was asked to stay at ECOMOG, I didn’t find it funny. It was rainy season then, so, apart from other challenges, I couldn’t make use of the general toilet,” he said.

To compound their woes, Ogui barracks residents, who live near the water channel towards the stadium have had to face ferocious floods, which sometimes wash away their property. At such periods, sewage and other faecal materials could flood their homes.

Those who live at Uwani barracks said they had spent so much money repairing the colonial buildings with broken asbestos roof.

An inspector who lives in a one-room unit with his family said that the rainy season has been their nightmare in the barracks.

Bemoaning the condition of the barrack, one of the officers begged Sunday Sun: “If there is any way you people can help us, please don’t hesitate. We are really suffering. This place is not habitable. We keep patching the place with zinc. We still have problem of toilets. In this barracks, about 100 persons can find themselves waiting for one toilet. That tells you what we are passing through here.”

PLATEAU

Karewa Police Barracks, located in the heart of Yola town in Adamawa state provides accommodation for police officers in Adamawa state.

Most of the houses are old and in a deplorable state. The barracks lacks public water supply and residents have to depend on water vendors.

The roofs of the larger units of houses in the barracks are held down by cement blocks to prevent rainstorms from blowing them away.

Pit latrines and bathrooms built by the officers dot the barracks. The sanitary situation is made worse by dumpsites that are springing up every corner of the barracks and the residents seem hopeless in dealing with the nightmare.

Some of the residents who confided in Sunday Sun said: “Our situation is so bad, this not an accommodation. Some of us have to use our personal incomes to roof and renovate the place where we are staying. They expect a lot from us but you can see where we are living.”