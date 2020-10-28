The Chairperson, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup has condemned the looting and burning of the headquarters building of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) by hoodlums in the guise of ENDSARS protesters

Haastrup also conveyed the sympathy of all STOAN members to the Board, Management ad Staff of the Authority over the incident. The NPA building, located on Marina Street, Lagos, was torched by arsonists, suspected to be hoodlums, on Tuesday. The hoodlums also set many official and private vehicles parked within the vast NPA premises on fire.

Speaking on the unfortunate incidence, Princess Haastrup said, “Setting a national asset like the NPA headquarters building, which belongs to all Nigerians, on fire is an ignoble action. We urge the government to bring the perpetrators of this evil act to justice.

“These are trying times for the country and it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to protect, not destroy, critical national infrastructure.” The STOAN Chairman said that while it is within the rights of the youth and other Nigerians to express their grievances through protests, such expressions must be done in a non-violent manner and must also be carried out within the ambits of the law.

“It is rather unfortunate that hoodlums hijacked the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protest that received global commendation for its campaign against police brutality in the country. “Those who destroyed the NPA building, public assets and private businesses, cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be termed #ENDSARS protesters. They are criminal elements who decided to hide under the guise of an otherwise noble cause, to steal and destroy public property.

“This must not be condoned by any means and we do hope that the relevant security arms of government will secure what is left of the NPA building and other national assets across the country so as to prevent another round of destruction. “We also do hope that an investigation will be promptly launched into the incident to unravel the perpetrators,” she said. Princess Haastrup also asked government to beef up security at all the seaports in various parts of the country, while protecting port workers against attacks.