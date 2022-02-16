By Chinwendu Obienyi

The number of quoted companies on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited who have picked the option of filing their annual audited financial statements (AFS) within 60 days after the year-end has now risen to 13.

According to investigations done by Daily Sun, the 13 companies that opted not to file the fourth quarter (Q4) unaudited financial statement (UFS), but to file their AFS within 60 days after the year end include; Access Bank, Africa Prudential Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Others include Guinness Nigeria Plc, NASCON, NGX Group, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Transcorp, Tantalizers Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc and United Capital Plc.

For instance, Africa Prudential Plc’s notice sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the NGX read, “In compliance with the announcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated January 19, 2022 and the requirement of the Nigerian Exchange Limited(NGX) to notify NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) of the preferred filing regime, per the Circular dated January 21, 2022 (with reference number NGXREG/LRD/CIR01/22/01/21), Africa Prudential Plc (Afriprud) hereby informs its shareholders, NGX, and the investing public that it has elected the second filing regime advised by SEC, and will file its Audited Financial Statements (AFS) within 60 days after year-end 2021”.