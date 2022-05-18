Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Tuesday, again closed on a negative note with a loss of 0.35 per cent, following sustained sell pressure by investors.

Specifically, the market capitalisation lost N101 billion to close at N28.442 trillion from N28.543 trillion achieved on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index declined by 0.35 per cent or 187.47 points to close at 52,756.62 compared with 52,944.09 recorded on Monday.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, among which are: Flour Mills of Nigeria, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer, Unilever and Dangote Sugar. PZ dominated the gainers’ chart in percentage terms, gaining 9.96 per cent to close at N13.25 per share.

Berger followed with 9.72 per cent to close at N7.90, while Northern Nigeria Flour Mills rose by 9.63 per cent to close at N11.95 per share.

McNichols inched higher by 9.52 per cent to close at N1.61, while Abbey Buildings appreciated by 9.49 per cent to close at N1.50 per share. Conversely, Flour Mills of Nigeria led the losers’ chart in percentage terms, losing by 9.20 per cent to close at N37 per share.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer followed with 8.39 per cent to close at N6.55, while NPF Microfinance Bank lost 8.02 per cent to close at N1.95 per share.