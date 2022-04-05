The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated its academy to ensure minimum standard and efficient capital market activities in the country.

Inaugurating the academy on Tuesday during a webinar, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, the President/Chairman of Council of CIS, said the academy would help produce professionals to enhance the market.

Amolegbe said the academy would also offer extensive open programmes and partner with various universities across the country to achieve its target.

Mr Chukwudi Nga, the General Manager of the CIS Academy, said it would assist in capacity building to achieve national development.

Nga said the academy would deliver learning solutions that would impact the economy of the country.

He said the CIS was established in 1990 and chartered by Act 105 of 1992, to seek and maintain standards and enhance capacity development through continued professional development programmes.

Mr Muhammad Nami, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), said the academy came at the right time when the country’s economy was challenged and required the right financial policy interventions.

”This academy will increase the frontiers of knowledge, skills and competence needed at this crucial time to cope with the increasing complexity, digital revolution and competitive business landscape.

”It is expected that the academy will set and maintain high standards for capacity development not only for practitioners in the securities and investment market in Nigeria but for all the workforce in the financial and public sectors of our economy,” Nami said.

Prof. Uche Uwaleke, a professor of capital market, in a lecture titled: “The Role of Academy in National Development,” said the academy would widen opportunities in education.

Uwaleke said the academy would assist in grooming financially literate individuals who would not fall prey to Ponzi schemes.

”Financial market academies promote financial systems stability.

”Academies will assist investors to improve their financial awareness,” he said.

Dr Bayo Olugbemi, the President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, advised professionals to take advantage of the academy to keep abreast in the world of securities and investments.

Mrs Comfort Eyitayo, the President/Chairman of Council, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), said the academy would improve the impressive track record of the CIS in promoting professional stockbrokers.

Eyitayo said that ICAN would continue to collaborate with the CIS for the growth of the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a four-member CIS Academy Advisory Committee was also inaugurated. (NAN)