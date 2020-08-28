Stoke City coach Michael O’Neill has expressed confidence that Nigeria and Chelsea legend, John Obi Mikel will be a success for the team.

O’Neill, while responding to questions about the 5-1 rout of Shrewsbury Town and the chances of the new signings ahead of Saturday’s League Cup clash against Blackpool said the players were impressive.

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel was one of the players handed minutes against Town and he justified his inclusion, scoring a vital goal just before half-time to give the Potters a 2-1 lead.

O’Neill noted that the former Nigeria international has been inactive for more than five months after terminating his contract with Trabzonspor and the midfielder’s fitness is not up to scratch.

“We have to consider where the players are in terms of their fitness. If you look at John (Obi Mikel) for example, he’s not played since March because he terminated his contract at Trabzonspor,” O’Neill was quoted as saying by StokeonTrentLive.

“Steven (Fletcher) and Morgan (Fox) were still under contract at Sheffield Wednesday at that point in time.”