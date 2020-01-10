Nigerian midfielder, Peter Etebo has thanked Stoke City fans for their support during his time at the club, after he completed a loan move to Getafe on Wednesday.

Etebo arrived at Stoke in 2018 on a permanent deal from Fereinse, but the midfielder’s playing time had got less and less.

37 appearances last season for the Bet365 Stadium outfit, Etebo seemingly cemented his place in the starting 11, but both former boss, Nathan Jones and current boss, Michael O’Neill left him out.

Undoubtedly talented, Etebo made 51 appearances in total for Stoke, whilst he had made an impression at international level for his country – representing Nigeria on 33 occasions.

Signing for Getafe, Etebo will spend the remainder of the 2019/2020 season with the Spanish club but it was not yet known whether he will make that move permanent.

Having played in La Liga previously with Las Palmas, Etebo is expected to fit straight in to Jose Bordalas’ side, who was having a good season, sitting seventh in the league standings at present.

A fan favourite amongst Stoke fans, the 24-year-old took to social media platform Twitter to thank those fans and shared a farewell message to the English club.