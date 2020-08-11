Having failed in their bid to make an instant return to the Premier in the just-concluded season, Sky Bet Championship club, Stoke City are weighing up a move for big names that can help their push next season

According to reports, one of such ‘big names’ being considered by Stoke City is former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi.

Since leaving the Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in March under controversial circumstances, Mikel, 33, is currently a free agent.

According to Stoke City Sentinel, Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil is keen on bringing in a holding midfielder and Mikel could be a leading contender.

Apart from Stoke City, West Bromich Albion, who will play in the Premier League next season following their promotion from the Championship- have also been credited with an interest in the former Chelsea midfielder.

Since becoming a free agent, Mikel has been linked with several clubs; including Brazilian sides Botafogo and Internacional.

Though vastly experienced with more than 350 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League, Mikel also has an idea of life in the Championship having starred briefly for Middlesbrough in a short-term deal in 2019.

Seyi Olofijana, Osaze Odemwingie, and lately Oghenekaro Etebo are some of the Nigerians that have played for Stoke City in times past.