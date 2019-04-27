Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has been nominated for Stoke City Player of the Season award following his superlative displays in his first season at the club.

The 23-year-old Warri-born moves to Bet365 Stadium from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense last summer before 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Etebo has scored two goals in 32 Championship appearances for Stoke City this season and Nigeria international has also scooped two man of the match awards this season.

Super Eagles star will battle the likes of Jack Butland, Ryan Shawcross, Thomas Edwards and Joe Allen for the top prize.

Stoke City will host Millwall in a Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium today. Etebo expected to make an impact in Gernot Rohr men for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.