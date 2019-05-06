WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A 29-year-old man, Philip Nwafor, has been charged before an Ado-Ekiti High Court for alleged housebreaking and stealing.

A Samsung phone stolen by the suspect during a burglary operation was tracked by the police which led to his arrest and eventual arraignment.

Other items stolen by the accused person were yet to be recovered by the police at the time he was charged to court.

Nwafor, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of house breaking and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 21 at about 12:30 pm at Block 6, Ekiti State Federal Housing in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant broke into the apartment of the complainant, Mrs. Christiana Ojo.

According to the prosecutor, items allegedly stolen by Nwafor were one Samsung phone valued at N48,000, Tecno Y2 valued at N14,000 and a cash sum of N10,000 totalling N72,000 belonging to the complainant.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411(1) and (2) and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Olawumi Olowolafe, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the accused would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, in her ruling granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 17 for hearing.