By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has recovered four cars, one tricycle and a motorcycle abandoned on the roads. The vehicles and motorcycles were either stolen from where they were parked or abandoned by their owners on the roads.

The police, have therefore, called on the members of the public whose vehicles are missing to check at Onipanu Police Division, Ogun State, with relevant documents and identity cards, as the vehicles would be auctioned after 14 days.

