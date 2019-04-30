Gyang Bere, Jos

Following 18 years of unabated killings that claimed several lives including several innocent children in Jol and Mahanga communities of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Berom and Fulani women have called for a cease fire.

The women also condemned in totality the ambushed of a 25-year-old boy in Kwi Village and the murder of a 12-year-old boy in a border between Mahanga and Jol villages last Tuesday.

The concerned women made the appeal during an intra-dialogue meeting organised by Search For Common Ground Nigeria and coordinated by Patience Chaimang yesterday.

The dialogue brought together members of the warring communities 18 years after the unabated killings.

A resident of Jol community, Chundung Thomas, who lamented the killings said the violence in the affected villages were prolonged by indiscriminate grazing close to residents, incessant attacks on the community, ambushed on roads and attack on youths among others.

She pleaded with the rampaging Fulani to stop the raping of women in the farms, as well as illegal occupation and erection of structures on farmlands without permission.

“We should return to our old time mutual relationship that promoted enduring peace in our communities and avoid any action that can result into multiple injuries and death’’

The 72-year-old village Head of Jol, Da. Danladi Taje said the Berom natives are willing and eager to resolve all issues that have been the cause of killings in the communities since 2001.

He lamented that the Fulani have taken over control of more than five hamlets in the villages where they are erecting new structures without permission.

The Chief Imam of Mahanga Suleiman Ibrahim, called on the two communities to cease fire for the enthroment of genuine and enduring peace in the council area.