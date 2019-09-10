Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, has advised Nigerians to stop massive exodus and admiration of developed countries when they have all it takes to address the developmental challenges of Nigeria.

He insisted that there are no greener pastures across the border for anyone whose country is not properly positioned in terms of development.

Bogoro, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2nd international Conference of Social Science (ICOSS), with the theme “African and its Diaspora: opportunities, challenges and the future, held at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Abuja, said that Africa has the potentials to rule the world if it can develop the capacity of its citizens.

He stated that universities being a learning institutes that deal with the lives of youths, have huge responsibility to drive the needed socio-economic and manpower development in the continent.

He said: “We cannot continue to admire other nations. Rather, we must address the challenges at home through wisdom, hard work, and determination, and not promoting unnecessary rivalry.

“Nobody will develop Africa for us. If we love our country and continent, there are many things we can do to turn around its socio-economic destiny.

“If your home is not clear for the greener pastures then there is no greener pastures across the border for you”.

NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abdalla Uba Adamu, explained in his welcome remarks, that the conference was organised to discuss several issues that would enhance economic development of Africa.

In addition to that, he challenged participants to also discuss and leverage on the practical applicability of potentials, knowledge, skills, and experiences of Africans in the diaspora, to the development of Africa.

The President, Morgan State University, Baltimore, David Wilson, in his keynote address called on Africans to unite strongly and reclaim all it has lost over the years.