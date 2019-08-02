Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned residents of the town attacked by Boko Haram to sto collaborating with the insurgents.

Zulum, during a visit to Jakana community in Konduga Local Government Area in Borno central, which was attacked by Boko Haram on Tuesday, said military troops were having challenge of Boko Haram collaborators among the residents.

“I appeal to parents in Jakana community to prevail on their children, who are involved in the process to desist from collaborating with the insurgents, if any.

“The state government and the military will provide avenues under the Operation Safe Corridor for insurgents willing to surrender for de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration into the society,” he said.

Zulum disclosed that the state government was considering options to re-establish a police outpost in the area, to enhance security, protect lives and property.

While commending the Federal Government, Armed Forces and the police over the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency operations, Zulum called for deployment of security apparatus to fast-track peace building process in the conflict prone areas of the state.

“We must commend and appreciate the Federal Government, the military and police in maintaining law and order in Borno.

“The situation between now and 2015 cannot be compared; the demarcation line is very distinct, there is improvement over the years, we must commend the efforts of the Federal Government and the military.

“The Federal Government has done a lot, we are still appealing to it to provide more security in the region especially in Jakana community.”

The governor urged the media and the people to ensure dissemination of correct and accurate information.

Insurgents had abducted two persons and looted food items during the Tuesday night attack in the area.

Also, Boko Haram insurgents on July 27 killed over 60 mourners at Badu village in Nganzai Local Government Area of the state.