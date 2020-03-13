Christopher Oji

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has called on South-West governors to stop the recently launched Amotekun security agency bill and go back to the drawing board.

YAF, in a peaceful rally in Lagos yesterday, described Amotekun as a monster that would soon consumed its creators.

Spokesman for YAF Oloketuyi Joshua Ojo, said: “Those who set up the outfit had good intentions, but the idea will soon be hijacked by politicians and land-grabbers. Amotekun was a noble one, as they set out to protect the people of the region against criminal elements causing wanton destruction of life and property.

“The idea has been hijacked and is now intended for purposes that could be injurious to the continued corporate existence of Nigeria. We have uncovered plans to use Amotekun to destabilise the South-West and, ultimately, the entire country.

“Amotekun has been hijacked by those who don’t mean well for Yorubaland and the country at large. They plan to hide under the guise of providing security to cause mayhem in the country.”

The group’s leader stressed that the promoters of the idea who sold it to the South-West governors and innocent people of the region who see it as a new force to provide them adequate security against the activities of criminal elements, since the police seem overwhelmed by the security challenges across the country, “have through devious means, subtle and outright naked threat, taken over Amotekun for the purpose of achieving their selfish agenda of dismembering Nigeria, in collaboration with their foreign sponsors and the indications to this are very clear.”

“Unfortunately, the South-West governors are ignorant, throwing their weight and resources behind a security outfit whose real motive they are not aware of,” he said.