Ben Dunno, Warri

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana, has scored the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) very low in terms of securing the lives and property of citizens, economic recovery and political stability of the nation and urged the youths to form a formidable force towards booting the party out of government in 2003.

Speaking as a Guest Lecturer during a one-day workshop, tagged; “Youth Arise Conferences 2021, held at the Conference Hall of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state, weekend, Prof. Gana, noted that keeping APC beyond 2003 would spell doom for the nation.

He explaining that APC in the last six (6) years had shown lack of credible leadership, in terms of good governance, especially in the area of policy formulation and implementation, stating that the opportunity has come for the youths to take advantage of their numerical strength to stop APC in the 2003 general elections.

Prof. Gana, a member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT), urged youths to engage meaningfully the technological skills that the 21st century had availed them in making positive changes in the political climate of nation when the race for 2003 general elections commenced fully rather than using it on some unprofitable ventures.

According to him; “Technology is key to the development of any nation when it is engaged positively but becomes a tool of self destruction of a nation when it is channelled to negative usage, especially cyber crimes and other social vices as well as propagating falsehood that tends to promote hatred and discord along ethnic bias and sentiments by some forces working against the unity of a nation”.

While applauding the organizers of the event for the choice of the theme of this year’s youth Conference; “Raising 21st Century Leaders for Nigeria”, Prof. Gana, urged the youths not to allow technology direct their lives but to let their lives direct technology in a positive way so as to make the desired impact that would change the political narrative of the nation in 2003.

Prof Gana, whose lecture was combined with prophesies for the youths to be able to take charge and occupy their pride of place in the polity of the nation ahead of the 2003 general election, urged the youths to close ranks and bury whatever ethnic, political or religious differences among them and speak in one voice for the sake of the nation.

He identified some of the qualities of good leadership as; Capacity, Courage, Passion, Perseverance, Strategic Thinking and the ability to Stay Focused and urged the youths to cultivate these qualities in order to be make a difference in whatever leadership position they occupied”.

