From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Chairman of Imo State elder’s council, Dr Edmond Onyebuchi has called on all residents of the state to stop clapping for perpetrators of anarchy in the state.

The elder statesman who spoke to Daily Sun, in Owerri, the state capital on Monday, said that calling for the state of emergency and resignation of Governor Hope Uzodimma would not solve the current security problem in the state.

The Chairman of Imo Elders Council, called all political gladiators in the state to shun mere hatred for the governor and join him in the development and upbuilding of the state.

Describing Uzodimma as God sent, he said any attempt by anybody to bring the governor down would attract the wrath of God.

“God used the governor to deliver Imo people from the clutches of darkness. From the Tribunal, they tried to stop him, he went to Appeal, there they tried to stop him, he went to Supreme to become the governor. That is how God ordained him.

He disclosed of plan by the elders in the council to organise one Million Man March in solidarity for the governor against frequent attacks and insecurity in the state.

He noted that insecurity in the state was a calculated plan to bring down the administration of Uzodimma.

On separatist movements, he said that the elders council would not support the disintegration of Nigeria. “Nigeria has come to stay no group of narrow minded people can separate Nigeria,” however, he advocated for equity, fairness and justice in governance.