From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the new Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, not to allow his officers abandon their professional duties and get involved in mainstream politics.

The governor gave the charge when he hosted the new chief of army staff on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Governor Wike noted how the fight against insecurity has suffered setback because army officers became partisan and could not stand on the side of professional practice because of their bias.

He recalled situation in Rivers when the army turned the 6 Division into an election collation centre during the 2019 general election in the state.

Governor Wike said Rivers women also stopped the army from rigging the 2019 general election.

Governor Wike said his administration was always willing and ready to work with all the security agencies in the fight against criminality in the state.

He said: “I don’t understand why we cannot remove politics from our jobs. Let’s do our jobs and keep the country going. I can tell you that I’m willing and ready to work with all the security agencies, not only the army. The gun boats we are providing are almost ready. We have paid for everything. We will also provide vehicles. All I need is security of my people. I’m here to partner with you. I am here to make sure lives and property are protected. I do so by giving support to the security agencies to protect lives and property. To protect our natural assets.”

Wike pointed out that banditry, kidnapping and agitations were different dimensions of crimes that have put Nigeria in dire situation. According to the governor, while no form of criminality should be condoned, those agitating against perceived injustice and seeking to address their grievances, should not also adopt violence.

The governor restated his belief in the unity of Nigeria because it is God who has put the different people together and such decision cannot be a mistake. Governor Wike commended the new chief of army staff for the proactive measures taken since he assumed duties to address the threats that have challenged the sovereignty of the country.

Meanwhile, the Rivers governor has challenged the Federal Government on the need to strengthen the combat capability of the nation’s army.

The governor said the goal of such investment should be to make the Nigerian Army the strongest and the best in Africa.

Governor Wike gave the challenge while delivering a keynote address at the Nigerian Army Combat Support Arms Training Week 2021, christened: COSAT WEEK 2021, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor spoke on the theme of the event entitled: “Building capacity of the combat support arms towards optimising the utilisation of indigenous technology in support of Nigerian Army operations.”

According to Governor Wike, there should be increased commitment to national defence with robust security budgetary allocation that would engender adequate mobilisation of resources to support the implementation of strategic initiatives in developing indigenous defence technology.

