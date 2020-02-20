Rivers Government has warned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Oshiomhole, and their “hired agents” to desist from sponsoring violent attacks against former governor, Peter Odili and members of his family.

The government has also declared to hold the minister and APC National Chairman responsible if anything happens to Odili and members of his family.

The State Executive Council at its meeting, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, took the resolution after reviewing the recent attacks on the residence of Odili in Abuja, as a result of the Supreme Court judgment that nullified the election of Mr. Lyon.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, in a statement, said the Council condemned attacks and wondered why Odili’s family should be singled out when the judgment was unanimously taken by Justices of the Supreme Court.

He said the Council had observed that Federal Government seemed not to show interest in the sponsored threats to the lives of the former Rivers governor and members of his family.

He said government would employ all legal means to protect Odili and members of his family.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that with the pace of work at the three Flyover Bridges in Port Harcourt, the contractor will deliver according to the time frame.

Addressing journalists after a Joint Inspection Tour of the Three Flyover Bridges in Port Harcourt with the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter on Wednesday, Governor Wike said that he is satisfied with the quality and pace of work.

He said: “We are quite satisfied that they are working within the time frame. I am satisfied with the quality of work. We are not disappointed, knowing the capacity of Julius Berger. We believe they will deliver by February 2021 as scheduled.

“I am quite happy with what I have seen. They are working simultaneously . We must have to appreciate the enormous work required.”

He expressed happiness that the Rivers State Government chose Julius Berger to carry out the construction of the three Flyover Bridges.

He said: “I thank God we chose a company with the reputation of delivery. Nigerians know that Julius Berger always delivers once the resources are there. I thank God that we have provided the needed resources for the completion of these Flyover bridges.”