From Ben Dunno, Warri

Committee For Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has urged youths behind the series of attacks on policemen and other public facilities to desist as there are other civilised and more legitimate ways of realising their ambition than through violence.

Acting National President, Kehinde Taiga, who made the appeal in Warri during a sensitisation rally tagged: ‘Say no to crime, shun violence and embrace peace’, said whatever good intentions promoters of current state of anarchy across the nation are out to achieve, their violent approach may end up endangering the lives of majority of the citizenry.

He described the current trend of attacks on policemen, burning down of police stations, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices, correctional centres and other public facilities as barbaric, callous and a disturbing act of terrorism that must come to an end immediately before it would degenerate further and got out of control.

“Enough is Enough of all these senseless, barbaric and callous act of killings of policemen at their duty post and burning down of police stations, INEC offices and other public assets across the country, it is a wrong approach in actualising whatever goal or agitations in an ideal and democratic society.

“This act of terrorism that we are witnessing today is very strange to the nature of the Nigerian youths who, over the years, have proven to be more intellectual, refined, cultured, educated and law-abiding in their approach to achieving whatever goals that are intended to better the lots of the masses irrespective of ethnic, religious or political bias.”